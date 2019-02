-A snowy Monday morning in Chicago has cancelled flights at O’Hare and Midway.

As of 8:30 a.m., 126 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and 22 were canceled at Midway.

Delays at Midway were on average 15 minutes.

At O’Hare, the average delay was 22 minutes.

Flight delay information is according to the Chicago Department Of Aviation.