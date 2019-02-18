



In a state sometimes best known for corruption and cold winters, Illinois has a refreshing new title.

Illinois is the cheapest state in the U.S. to buy beer, according to a new report from Simply.Thrifty.Thrive, a personal finance blog.

To come up with its findings, the blog examined the average cost of a 24-pack of Bud Light and Miller Lite in each state and then averaged the costs of both types of beer.

It costs an average of $15.20 to buy a case of beer in the Land of Lincoln, the blog says.

Beer was the priciest in Alaska, where it averaged $31.21.

Illinois this year took over Michigan’s 2018 title as the cheapest beer state, according to the report.

Some other states where it’s cheap to buy beer are South Carolina ($15.32), New York ($15.98) and Michigan ($16.07).