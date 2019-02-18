CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant caused a little controversy at January’s Cubs Convention with his choice words on his feelings about playing in St. Louis. However, the Cubs slugger won’t let backlash from Cardinals fans and players distract him from the season ahead.

“I think we’re all expecting big things this year,” Bryant said before the Cubs’ first full-squad workout.

Even the rain couldn’t put a damper on Kris Bryant’s excitement for the whole team to be together again, but he is still is surprised how his “St. Louis is boring” comments during the Cubs convention caused such a stir.

“I think it’s still going on. It’s like ‘okay,’” Bryant said. “I guess it is good for the rivalry. It will be interesting games, but it’s taken totally out of context. It was a comedy show with Ryan Dempster at a Cubs convention, trying to get the fans excited for the season.”

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took exception to Bryant’s remarks. Molina said, “Only stupid players and losers make fun of other cities.”

“I wasn’t attacking anybody. I wasn’t attacking anybody’s families, the organization, the fans,” Bryant insists. “It did come off a little strong, kind of caught me off guard a little bit, but you never know how people will react to what you say.”

Bryant said he isn’t going to go out of his way to clear things up with Molina when the two teams meet in early May because he doesn’t think he did anything wrong. More importantly though, Bryant said his shoulder feels great and he is full steam ahead in spring training.