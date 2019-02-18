



President’s Day is also National Drink Wine Day, and luckily Chicago has plenty of places to cozy up with a glass of vino after work–or during the day if you’re one of the lucky ones who has the day off.

Look close enough, and Chicago’s neighborhoods are studded with cool wine bars. Many of them, at first glance, seem like hole-in-the wall joints, but a closer look reveals tempting food menus paired with awesome wine lists from the ordinary to the exotic.

Here are five must-see wine bars in Chicago, in honor of National Drink Wine Day.

1.) Volo Wine Bar (Roscoe Village, 2008 W. Roscoe St.): Small plates like chilled oysters and lamb tacos compliment a notable wine of more than 50 boutique wines, 30 of which are available by the flight, glass, half glass, 1/3rd bottle carafe.

2.) Webster Wine Bar (Logan Square, 2601 N. Milwaukee Ave.): A staple in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood for two decades, Webster Wine bar moved to Logan Square in 2014. It’s comfy vibe hasn’t changed, however. Webster Wine Bar offers a cozy place to hole up with a glass of wine on a cold night. Small and large plates are served with a long list of wines by the glass in a dimly-lit setting.

3.) Pops for Champagne (River North: 601 N. State St.): While champagne is the star of this longtime River North staple, a plentiful wine list is suited to the diverse tastes of wine lovers. Pops for Champagne serves about 150 different champagnes and sparkling wines, along with sparkling cocktails, beers and spirits. Food is available in small plates like cheese and charcuterie and fresh oysters. Every Monday, a ‘magnum-sized” bottle of Champagne is opened and is available to guests by the glass.

4.) Bar Ramone (River North, 441 N. Clark St.): Blink as you walk down Clark Street and you risk missing this cozy, Spanish-style wine bar nuzzled next to country music bar Bub City. With at least 25 wines served by the glass, you can sample European varietals from Rhone, Burgundy and Piedmont. Wines are best enjoyed with small-plated meals like the patatas bravas fries or the croquetas with black truffle aioli.

5.) Income Tax (Edgewater, 5959 N. Broadway): A lengthy list of Western European wines by the bottle make this North Side spot a stand-out for wine-lovers. French and Italian reds and German whites and roses are aplenty. Eight wines are served by the glass. Snack on small plates like marinated olives or the Octopus Escabeche, or try the Spaghetti Alla Chitarra or the Broiled Bone-In Skate Wing.