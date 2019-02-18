CHICAGO (CBS) — Papa John’s is offering employees free college tuition through Purdue University’s online degree program.

Purdue University Global and Papa John’s have teamed up to offer 100 percent tuition reimbursement for undergraduate and graduate online degree programs for Papa John’s employees.

Eligible Papa John’s employees can enroll in any Purdue Global online associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degree programs.

The program was designed to give Papa John’s corporate team members an opportunity to advance their careers through the company.

Purdue University Global chancellor Dr. Betty Vandenbosch said both Papa John’s and its employees benefit from the new program.

“Employers are finding it much more cost-effective to train the people they know – who already understand the company, the company culture, its values – and to help their very good employees move to the next level to build the skills that they need,” she said.