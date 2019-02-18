CHICAGO (CBS) — A masked man went into a suburban Riverside apartment Friday and was scared away by a 13-year-old inside who threw pots and pans at him, according to Riverside police.

The man entered the home in the 2800 block of South Harlem at 3:30 a.m. in an attempted burglary. He is described as a black man with short, slightly wavy black hair between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a half mask covering his lower jaw area.

When he realized he had been seen by the 13-year-old who had been sleeping inside, the man fled without stealing anything and before police were contacted or arrived on scene.

There was no physical confrontation, but the teen did throw pots and pans at the intruder as he left the apartment, according to police.

Police believe the door was left unlocked or malfunctioned as there was no force used in the burglary.

Investigators are searching for surveillance footage, collecting evidence and checking for similar occurrences in neighboring jurisdictions.