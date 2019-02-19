CHICAGO (CBS) — Timothy Williams was shot three times when a disgruntled co-worker opened fire at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora last week, and he survived to talk about the horror. His sisters are sharing his story.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating to not only our family members, but the other family members also,” said his sister, Harriett Rodgers.

Williams’ family didn’t want to show his photo, but said he’s a union steward who was inside the manufacturing plant during a meeting when Gary Martin was being fired. Authorities have said Martin pulled out a gun at that meeting and opened fire, shooting 11 people before police killed him. Five people died, and five police officers were wounded.

Timothy Williams, 48, was the other survivor of the mass shooting.

The company said, at the time of the shooting, nine people were inside that part of the building. Five workers would not leave alive.

“We’re just so sad that this had to happen to Aurora,” Rodgers said.

Somewhere between shock and relief, three sisters shared the realization their brother was one of only a handful inside the manufacturing plant to survive Friday’s mass shooting.

“We just want to thank God that our brother is still here with us,” said his sister, Latoya Williams.

Timothy Williams’ sisters said his injuries are not life-threatening, but they are life-altering.

“Where he was wounded, they’re not able to basically remove the bullets,” said sister Lisa Williams-Pool.

The Williams sisters said they and their brother are praying for the other families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting.

“He’s really grieving for the family members of his co-workers. He’s more worried about them than he is himself,” Williams-Pool said.

Williams’ family also credited first responders with limiting the loss of life by getting there as fast as they did to stop Martin’s rampage, and treat the victims.

“We are definitely praying for the officers that was wounded also,” Rodgers said.

Williams’ family would not go into detail on how long his recovery process would take, but indicated it would be lengthy.