JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASEBrothers Say Empire Actor Was Behind Racist Letter Sent To Him At Studio
Filed Under:Chicago red line stop, CTA, CTA vending machines, Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS)–The CTA said Tuesday some rail stations across the city will get phone chargers, vending machines with organic food and even a photo booth at one CTA stop.

Specialty vending machines will dispense mobile charging packs that customers can either buy or rent. The CTA says it will run a pilot program testing 35 cell phone charging 35 machines at 26 stations, mostly along the Red Line.

Fresh food will be available for purchase via Chicago-based Farmer’s Fridge, a company that makes salads and other fresh items sold from vending machines.

The Chicago Red Line stop will get a photo booth. The CTA says the photo booth will provide a “convenient way for customers and tourists to get photos for recreational, travel and business use.”

CTA customers will be able to buy passport and ID photos from the machine for $14.99 and “souvenir” photos for $5, the CTA said in a news release.

The vending machines are slated to debut at CTA stations this spring.

 