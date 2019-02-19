CHICAGO (CBS)–Eighteen children are without a home after flames quickly spread through their West Englewood home.

Wearing light jackets on a cold night, the kids were seen standing outside the house on 64th and Hermitage as firefighters battled the flames.

Firefighters say 18 kids and five adults were living inside the 2 ½ story house.

The fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the attic.

Everyone inside the house escaped to safety.

One firefighter got stuck on the roof and needed a little help from the team to get down.

He somehow ended up on the wrong side of the ladder and couldn’t get traction on the snow-covered roof.

Crews swung over the ladder from the truck and boosted him up so he could climb down.