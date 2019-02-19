



The $6 billion Lincoln Yards Project would span 55 acres of old industrial space along the Chicago River in Lincoln Park and Bucktown.

Project developer Sterling Bay scrapped a 20,000-seat soccer stadium and large music venues, but still plans parks, major public transit upgrades and housing and commercial space.

Opponents say they want a vote on revisions and tax increment financing that would help the project move ahead delayed until the next mayor and city council are in place.

They say there are too many unanswered questions.

The city’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the latest plans for Lincoln Yards on Jan. 24, but it still needs City Council approval.