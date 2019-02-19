JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASENew Clues Into Potential Motive Behind The Attack; Brothers At Center Of Probe Break Silence
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bucktown, Chicago, Chicago City Council, Lincoln Park, lincoln yards, Plan Commission, Sterling Bay


CHICAGO (CBS)–The $6 billion Lincoln Yards Project would span 55 acres of old industrial space along the Chicago River in Lincoln Park and Bucktown.

Project developer Sterling Bay scrapped a 20,000-seat soccer stadium and large music venues, but still plans parks, major public transit upgrades and housing and commercial space.

Opponents say they want a vote on revisions and tax increment financing that would help the project move ahead delayed until the next mayor and city council are in place.

They say there are too many unanswered questions.

The city’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the latest plans for Lincoln Yards on Jan. 24, but it still needs City Council approval.