CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are questioning a possible suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in the “Tent City” area along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The victim, 57, was living on an embankment on Taylor Street near Des Plaines, police said.

Illinois State Police say just before 5 p.m. on Monday, an argument broke out between the victim and another man before the victim was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other man is now in custody.