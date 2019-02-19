JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASENew Clues Into Potential Motive Behind The Attack; Brothers At Center Of Probe Break Silence
CHICAGO (CBS)—A federal judge is expected to decide today if a lawsuit to stop the Obama Presidential Center from being built in Jackson Park can move forward.

A group called “Protect our Parks” argues the center violates laws preventing development in parks along Lake Michigan.

Attorneys for the City of Chicago say the Obama Foundation is paying the $500 million tab for construction and maintenance, but will give the city ownership of the buildings.

The Obama Presidential Center is scheduled to open in 2021, but a groundbreaking ceremony has already been delayed.