DeBrincat Has 5 Points, Blackhawks Hold Off Senators 8-7Alex DeBrincat had three goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 8-7 on Monday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

Kris Bryant: 'St. Louis Is Boring' Comment Was 'Taken Totally Out Of Context'Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant caused a little controversy at January’s Cubs Convention with his choice words on his feelings about playing in St. Louis.

Tom Ricketts Addresses Father's Racist Email Controversy; 'Our Family Was Never Raised That Way'Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts on Monday insisted his father is not racist, after the publication of several emails from Joe Ricketts in which he shared Islamophobic jokes, comments, and conspiracy theories.

Cubs' Maddon Foresees 'Fluid' Situation For Bullpen"I think primarily the focus will be who's rested, who hasn't pitched a couple days in a row. And work it that way until Brandon becomes available. And when he becomes available, it's still not going to be an everyday kind of thing."

Hottovy Brings Analytics Approach To CubsThe 37-year-old is in his first year as the Cub's pitching coach after previously serving as the team's prevention coordinator.

Loyola Men's Basketball Loses To Missouri State 65-61Tulio Da Silva had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Missouri State narrowly beat Loyola of Chicago 65-61 on Sunday.