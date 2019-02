CHICAGO (CBS)–Someone paid $110,000 for a rare vase from the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

The vase was just auctioned off in New York.

The eight-foot vase was submitted by Japan to be showcased at the Chicago Fair, but it was lost shortly after.

The vase was recently found at a Berkeley, California seafood restaurant.

That restaurant closed in October and all the antiques inside were auctioned off.