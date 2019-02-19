CHICAGO (CBS)–Snow and ice are expected to return to the Chicago area this week, and the forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for most of northern Illinois through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow should begin overnight Tuesday, and some of the precipitation will turn to freezing rain on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a light glaze of ice of less than half an inch, the National Weather Service says.

Icy conditions could make for an icy commute Wednesday morning.

Accumulations of between a half-inch and three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the northwest part of the state.

Parts of Cook County are expected to get up to 2 inches of snow.

The wintry weather could affect portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The warning is in effect through 3 p.m. Wednesday.