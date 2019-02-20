CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side elementary school has been locked down, as police surround a Park Manor home, where a man has barricade himself inside after officers responded to a domestic dispute.

Police said officers arrived on the scene of a domestic incident at a home near 71st and Rhodes around 8:30 a.m.

A man then barricaded himself inside the home, with a woman also inside.

Police said they do not know if the man was armed, but SWAT teams have responded.

Nearby Park Manor Elementary School, at 70th and Rhodes, was on lockdown as a result of the incident, according to police.

This is a developing story.