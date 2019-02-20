JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASEGrand Jury Testimony Delayed | Smollett Behind Racist Letter, Attack | Brothers Took Ride Share To Location Of Assault | Timeline
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barricade Situation, Chicago, Crime, Park Manor, Park Manor Elementary School, School Lockdown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side elementary school has been locked down, as police surround a Park Manor home, where a man has barricade himself inside after officers responded to a domestic dispute.

Police said officers arrived on the scene of a domestic incident at a home near 71st and Rhodes around 8:30 a.m.

A man then barricaded himself inside the home, with a woman also inside.

Police said they do not know if the man was armed, but SWAT teams have responded.

Nearby Park Manor Elementary School, at 70th and Rhodes, was on lockdown as a result of the incident, according to police.

This is a developing story.