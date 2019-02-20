



A man has been arrested in Monday’s fatal shooting of a man in the “Tent City” area along the Dan Ryan Expressway near 700 West Taylor Street, according to Illinois State Police.

George A. Arroyo, 57, is charged with first degree murder.

Preliminary reports indicate there was an argument between the 57-year-old victim and Arroyo, who police believe fled the scene after the shooting. He was apprehended by Chicago police a short time later and transferred into ISP custody.

Arroyo is being held without bond.