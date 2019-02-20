



Funerals begin Wednesday for the five Henry Pratt employees who were shot and killed by a co-worker Friday in Aurora.

Trevor Wehner’s visitation starts at 2 p.m., followed by his funeral services at 7 p.m. in Sheridan, Ill.

Wehner, 21, is the youngest victim in the Feb. 15 mass shooting.

He had been hired as an intern and was on his first day on the job on the day gunman Gary Martin opened fire in a meeting.

Visitation for Vicente Juarez will be held Thursday afternoon, and his funeral is Friday morning in Oswego.

Services for Russell Beyer also start tomorrow in Montgomery. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.

Service arrangements are not yet finalized for the other two victims: Clayton Parks and Josh Pinkard.

The community continues to stand by the families of the vicitms.

Donations on the ‘Aurora Strong’ GoFundMe page have reached about $96,000.

Aurora’s police chief says her focus remains on the lives lost and helping their grieving loved ones.