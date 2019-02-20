Actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles. Chicago police say they're interviewing two "persons of interest" who surveillance photos show were in the downtown area where Smollett says he was attacked last month. A police spokesman said Thursday the two men aren't considered suspects but may have been in the area at the time Smollett says he was attacked. Smollett says two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before beating him and putting a rope around his neck on Jan. 29. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)





BREAKING From Chicago police— “Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.” — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Empire actor Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation for filing a false police report, according to Chicago police.

Filing a false false police report is a Class 4 Felony.

Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury, police say.

My colleague @vincefloress who is at courthouse says brothers and their attorney walked into Grand Jury room at 3:46. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

CBS 2 obtained exclusive video of two men linked to the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett buying a red hat and ski masks from a store the day before the assault.

The video shows Ola and Abel Osundairo placing the masks and a hat on the counter. Smollett has claimed two men wearing a similar hat and masks attacked him on Jan. 29 in Streeterville, according to police. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar made multiple phone calls and visited several stores to obtain the video.

The Osundairos were arrested last week, but later released without charges.

Sources have said the two brothers told police they helped stage the attack with Smollett. They said they were paid $3,500 to pour a chemical on the actor, and place a rope around his neck, while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

Meantime, Fox Television has denied rumors that Smollett is being written off of “Empire.”

“Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” Fox spokeswoman Amy Bucknam stated in an email.

Smollett has lawyered up—way up—hiring Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Geragos.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards confirms Geragos will serve on Smollett’s defense team, which will still be led by Chicago-based attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson.

Geragos’ client list includes pop star Michael Jackson, actor Winona Ryder, and singers Chris Brown and Sean “Diddy” Combs.