CHICAGO (CBS)--Chicago police are warning residents of the North Lawndale neighborhood about a series of car thefts reported during February.

Police said three parked vehicles have been stolen between Feb. 12 and 18.

The thefts were reported in the following locations:

The 1200 block of South California Boulevard

The 1400 block of South California Boulevard

The 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.