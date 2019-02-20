CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for a male suspect who broke into a home in Chicago’s Lower West Side in the early morning hours of Feb. 20 and sexually assaulted two underage females.

In a community alert issued Wednesday, police described the suspect as a white/hispanic male between the ages of 30 and 40 and about 6-feet-tall. He weighs between 180 and 200 pounds and has a medium build. He has black/grey hair and was wearing dark-framed glasses, a yellow raincoat and tan or grey pants, according to police.

After the assaults, he left the home on the 1600 block of South Loomis through the front door and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.