



Chicago O’Hare has canceled about 253 flights and Midway canceled 98 as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, as the Chicago area continues to deal with a winter storm.

Delays at O’Hare were running about 54 minutes behind on average. At Midway, delays averaged at least 15 minutes.

Arrivals at O’Hare were running an average of 88 minutes behind, while departures were approximately 29 minutes late.

Both arrivals and departures at Midway were delayed an average of 15 minutes.

This information is according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

On Monday of this week, more flights were canceled at both Chicago-area airports. 126 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and 22 were canceled at Midway on Monday morning. .

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for most of the Chicago area until 3 p.m. today.