JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASEGrand Jury Testimony Delayed | Smollett Behind Racist Letter, Attack | Brothers Took Ride Share To Location Of Assault | Timeline
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lakeview, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing from the Lakeview neighborhood since Tuesday morning.

Kazim Gurgut left his home in the 500 block of West Cornelia Avenue around 10 a.m. Tuesday, without his passport or wallet.

Police said Gurgut is from Turkey, and speaks only Turkish.

Kazim Gargut, 70, was reported missing from Lakeview. (Source: Chicago Police)

Gurgut is a 5-foot-6, 180-pound white man, with green eyes and balding gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat pictured above, as well as a winter cap. He was carrying only cash when he left home.

Anyone who locates Gurgut should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.