CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing from the Lakeview neighborhood since Tuesday morning.

Kazim Gurgut left his home in the 500 block of West Cornelia Avenue around 10 a.m. Tuesday, without his passport or wallet.

Police said Gurgut is from Turkey, and speaks only Turkish.

Gurgut is a 5-foot-6, 180-pound white man, with green eyes and balding gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat pictured above, as well as a winter cap. He was carrying only cash when he left home.

Anyone who locates Gurgut should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.