CHICAGO (CBS)–A stubborn clerk at a video game store in south suburban Orland Park helped thwart a robber from taking off with pricey video game equipment.

A robber entered the Game Stop store on the 15800 block of La Grange Road the morning of Feb. 13 and ordered the clerk to hand over a video game console and games.

When he refused, police said the unarmed offender grabbed a metal merchandise display and threatened to harm him with it.

“He stood his ground,” said Orland Park Police Commander Tony Farrell. “The offender dropped the display and fled the store, but he grabbed an iPad on the way out.”

The iPad was owned by the business and was used by employees for inventory, police said.

The scene was caught on surveillance video. Orland Park Police used it for their weekly “Wanted Wednesday” post on Facebook and had nearly 2,000 views as of Wednesday evening.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s wearing a blue cap, green quilted jacket, blue pants and blue shoes with red accent. He has short hair in dreadlocks.