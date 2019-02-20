CHICAGO (CBS)–Since CBS 2 revealed Monday that shooter Gary Martin’s FOID card was revoked, it’s a wonder why he was still in possession of a gun.

Aurora police say they could find no record that Illinois State Police notified them about it.

Illinois Fov. J.B. Pritzker now says this is a statewide problem that needs to be fixed right away.

“We’re looking into the problem that’s apparent in the system of retrieving firearms from people whose FOIA cards are voided,” Pritzker said. “We’ll make proposals to tighten the rules around revocations of FOID cards.”

Aurora police add that revocation or notice of revocation of a FOID card does not give them sufficient reason to search someone or search their home.