CHICAGO (CBS)–A man has been arrested for trying to get a teenage girl to get into his car in northwest suburban Arlington Heights last month.

Arlington Heights police said a teenager was walking home alone from school on Jan. 23 when a man started following her and asked if she needed a ride.

Following an investigation, police arrested Stephen M. Salinas, 31, of Prospect Heights on Feb. 14. He was charged with disorderly conduct.