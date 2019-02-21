



— Chicago police were able to use a variety of cameras to track the movements of Jussie Smollett and two brothers who allegedly staged an attack last month on the ‘Empire’ actor to make it appear like a hate crime.

Smollett has been charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, a felony. Police say he paid the two men $3,500 to stage the attack as a publicity stunt because he was upset about his salary.

Police had 35 police department cameras and 20 private cameras available to track them, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Thursday.

Here is a timeline of their movements that night:

Ola and Abel Osundairo took a ride share to East Illinois Street, west of Lake Shore Drive. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has reported the two brothers were captured on the ride share’s camera, appearing nervous.

They walked south to the river and then turned back, walked west and stopped just north of where the attack took place. CBS 2 has reported that the men are seen on camera sitting on a bench before Smollett arrives.

In the meantime, Smollett was seen walking from his residence to buy food at a Subway on McClurg Court. He then walked to North Water Street, where he met the Osundarios outside his residence, where the incident took place around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29.

After the attack, the brothers walked along the river to Columbus Drive, crossed the river and picked up a cab near the Hyatt Regency on Wacker Drive.