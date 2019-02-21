CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials swarmed a home in south suburban Homewood late Wednesday night, after a fire led to the discovery of a dead body.

Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Homewood police and firefighters responded to a house fire near 185th and Carpenter streets. After the fire was out, a person was found dead inside.

The victim’s name, age, and gender have not been released.

Authorities spent several hours overnight searching for evidence inside and outside the home. Investigators also used flashlights to search Woodbrough Park across the street. A K-9 unit from Naperville also walked around the neighborhood.

Police have not said who or what they were looking for.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.