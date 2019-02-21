



The man whose body was found inside a burning home in the south suburbs has been identified, however the cause of his death remains unknown.

Around 8:45 Wednesday night, the Homewood Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 185th Street. The man found in the residence was identified as James Kerrigan, 78.

Neighbors, who have been questioned by police, said investigators have indicated to them the case is being investigated as arson or a homicide.

Homewood police did not confirm if investigators believe Kerrigan died in the fire or if he was dead before the fire started.

There was a massive police presence on the scene, including agents from the ATF and FBI. A Department of Homeland Security Mobile Command Center also responded to the incident, but officials did not answer any questions about why they were on the scene.

Extensive damage can be seen throughout the home. Windows on both the first and second floor are boarded up.

Neighbors said Kerrigan was divorced and lived in the home alone.

The 78-year-old’s relative did not want to comment on the incident during a phone call.

Police expect to release more information once they receive the Medical Examiner’s report.