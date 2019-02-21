CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the start of expressway pothole patching operations throughout Cook County and neighboring areas.

The repairs will begin Thursday and Friday during non-peak travel items. According to IDOT, this operation may cause ” brief, intermittent lane closures.”

IDOT representatives credited the rain, snow and freezing temperatures with the increase in potholes.

State highway users can report potholes at idot.illinois.gov or by calling 1-800-452-4368, according to IDOT.