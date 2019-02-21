JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE'Publicity Stunt' Over Salary | Johnson Says Hoax 'Slap In Face' To City | Jussie Surrenders | Timeline Of Events | Trump Tweets
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the start of expressway pothole patching operations throughout Cook County and neighboring areas.

The repairs will begin Thursday and Friday during non-peak travel items. According to IDOT, this operation may cause ” brief, intermittent lane closures.”

IDOT representatives credited the rain, snow and freezing temperatures with the increase in potholes.

State highway users can report potholes at idot.illinois.gov or by calling 1-800-452-4368, according to IDOT.