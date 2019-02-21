JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASEUnder Arrest | Brothers Before Grand Jury | Video Shows Brothers Buying Masks, Hat | Alvarez Blasts Foxx For Recusal
Filed Under:Chicago, Empire, Jussie Smollett Arrested, Jussie Smollett Attack, Jussie Smollett Disorderly Conduct, Jussie Smollett Salary On Empire, Justie Smollett Charged, President Donald Trump, Trump, Trump Tweet


CHICAGO (CBS)– Hours after Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, President Donald Trump called out the actor on Twitter.

The “Empire” actor turned himself in to Chicago police early Thursday morning, after he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last month in Streeterville.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Smollett said his alleged attacker referred to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Smollett turned himself in at the Central District police station at 18th and State streets around 5 a.m., police said. He made no statement to police.

Jussie Smollett arrested Thursday for filing a false police report after saying he was attacked in a racially motivated incident. (Credit: Chicago Police)

He is expected in bond court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.