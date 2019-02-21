



.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

Hours after Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, President Donald Trump called out the actor on Twitter.

The “Empire” actor turned himself in to Chicago police early Thursday morning, after he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last month in Streeterville.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Smollett said his alleged attacker referred to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Smollett turned himself in at the Central District police station at 18th and State streets around 5 a.m., police said. He made no statement to police.

He is expected in bond court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.