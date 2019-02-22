CHICAGO (CBS)–A worker at a mental health facility in Aurora has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a patient at the facility, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said.

Darius Jones, 39, of Chicago, was sentenced to a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors said he allegedly sexually assaulted the underage patient between September 2017 and January 2018 while he was employed at Northern Illinois Academy, a mental health residential treatment facility for juveniles.