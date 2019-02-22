



The death of a 78-year-old man whose body was found inside a burning home in Homewood has been been ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

James Kerrigan’s body was found after the Homewood Fire Department responded to fire at his home in the 1000 block of 185th Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors said Kerrigan was divorced and lived in the home alone.

The Homewood Police Department continues to investigate with assistance from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

A separate investigation is on-going regarding the cause of the fire.