



A student at Downers Grove North High School hit by a car near the school on Tuesday will “not recover from her injuries,” school officials said Friday, adding that her family is making “final arrangements.”

Principal Janice Schwarze said students and staff gathered Friday morning in a “strong show of support for Beth,” she wrote in a statement posted on the school’s website.

Downers Grove police said the student, who school officials identified as 17-year-old junior Beth Dunlap, was crossing the intersection of Main and Grant streets in a marked crosswalk near the school the morning of February 20 when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver stopped at the scene of the accident, and an investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

Dunlap was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with injuries police described as “life-threatening,” and she has remained hospitalized all week.

First Alliance Volleyball Club asked for prayers in a Facebook post.

Police declined to confirm the school’s information that Dunlap’s family is making final arrangements for their daughter, who played for the school’s volleyball team.

Schwarze described this week as “incredibly difficult,” in the online statement to students, parents and staff. The school came together for 18 seconds of silence on Friday to honor Dunlap, whose volleyball jersey was number 18.

Students were encouraged to honor Dunlap by doing something positive 18 times, whether donating $18 to a charity or performing 18 acts of kindness, according to the school’s website.

She also noted Dunlap’s family’s decision to donate her organs.

“Those who know Beth know that she was a fierce competitor and a strong person. As hard as this loss is for all of us, I believe that she would want us to be strong and take care of each other. In fact, Beth’s family has ensured that she will take care of others by donating her organs. While this tragedy has forever changed the lives of many in our community, the lives of other people have new hope because of Beth.”