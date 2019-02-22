



We are so grateful to report that our last injured Officer from Friday’s incident has been released from the hospital and is home recovering with his family. We are all hoping for a swift and full recovery for… https://t.co/Lda9Kqga3M — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 21, 2019

The Aurora Police Department tweeted Thursday morning that the last officer injured in the Henry Pratt shooting has been released from the hospital.

Services continue for the employees who were shot and killed by a coworker.

Mourners paid their final respects to Trevor Wehner Wednesday night in Sheridan. The 21-year-old is the youngest victim of the massacre. He was an intern killed last week on his first day at the Aurora warehouse.

Visitation for Vicente Juarez is Thursday afternoon. His funeral is Friday morning in Oswego.

Services for Russell Beyer also start Thursday in Montgomery with a funeral Friday morning.

Visitation for Clayton Parks is Saturday afternoon in Algonquin.

Visitation for Josh Pinkard will take place Saturday in Cullman, Alabama followed by funeral services Sunday in Cullman and Holly Pond, Alabama.