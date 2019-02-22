JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE'Publicity Stunt' Over Salary | Johnson Says Hoax 'Slap In Face' To City | Jussie Surrenders | Timeline Of Events | Trump Tweets
Filed Under:Aurora, aurora shooting, Henry Pratt Company, workplace shooting


Chicago (CBS) — The Aurora Police Department tweeted Thursday morning that the last officer injured in the Henry Pratt shooting has been released from the hospital.

Services continue for the employees who were shot and killed by a coworker.

Mourners paid their final respects to Trevor Wehner Wednesday night in Sheridan. The 21-year-old is the youngest victim of the massacre. He was an intern killed last week on his first day at the Aurora warehouse.

Credit: Cindy Lou

Visitation for Vicente Juarez is Thursday afternoon. His funeral is Friday morning in Oswego.

Credit: Berenice Renteria

Services for Russell Beyer also start Thursday in Montgomery with a funeral Friday morning.

Credit: City of Aurora

Visitation for Clayton Parks is Saturday afternoon in Algonquin.

Visitation for Josh Pinkard will take place Saturday in Cullman, Alabama followed by funeral services Sunday in Cullman and Holly Pond, Alabama.