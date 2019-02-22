CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Chicago men convicted for robbing two Kane County gas stations with a gun in May 2017 have been sentenced to prison.

Damarcus D. Gilmore, 20; and Brian D. Ormond, 20; both pleaded guilty to armed robbery in connection to two gas station robberies on May 17, 2017.

Ormond stood on the lookout while Gilmore walked into the Speedway gas station in Hampshire, Illinois with a 9 mm handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Gilmore and Ormond fled with more than $500 in cash, and lottery tickets and cigarettes.

The men later stopped at a Thornton’s gas station in East Dundee, where Gilmore brandished the gun again and demanded cash. The pair fled that gas station with more than $700 in cash, lottery scratch-off tickets, cigarettes and the clerk’s cell phone, prosecutors said.

Police pulled them over on I-90 a short time later for speeding, and they were arrested when officers found the stolen goods in their vehicle.

Gilmore was also charged with battery and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Ormond was sentenced to 15 years.