



A man was arrested Tuesday for stabbing another customer on a CTA bus in the eye Feb. 6, Chicago police said.

John House, 34, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count for aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

House is accused of stabbing a 48-year-old man in the eye after falling asleep on the man while aboard a bus in the 300 block of North Cicero around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The victim was transported to a hospital where his condition was stabilized.

House was arrested in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and was identified by officers as the suspect.