CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Carmello Savage was last seen at Fuller Elementary School wearing a grey hooded jacket, a black and white Sox scarf, khaki pants and a yellow shirt with a Fuller School logo.

Carmellow is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He frequents the Millennium Park skating rink, police say.

If you find Carmello, you are asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.