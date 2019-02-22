



Happy Hour comes with a twist today, because it’s National Margarita Day!

Friday, Feb. 22 is the unofficial day to celebrate margaritas, and luckily Chicago has plenty of great spots to enjoy a tequila-infused cocktail, frozen or on-the-rocks.

Here are some places that serve up frosty margaritas.

Cesar’s Killer Margaritas (Lakeview)

2924 N Broadway and 3166 N Clark

Barcocina (Lakeview)

2901 N. Sheffield

Quiote (Logan Square)

2456 N. California

Pink Taco (River North)

431 N. Wells

Big Star (Wicker Park and Wrigleyville)

1531 N. Damen and 3640 N. Clark