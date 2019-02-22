CHICAGO (CBS) — Talk of possible charges against R&B singer R. Kelly has been brewing for months, but they’ve been whispered about for decades.

Kelly seemed to be on top of the world in the 1990s, shooting to stardom with his hit “I Believe I Can Fly.” But a decade later, the Chicago born singer found himself before a judge and jury, charged with child pronography and accused of making a sex tape with an underage girl.

A jury acquitted Kelly in 2008, but rumors and talk persisted for years about his alleged misconduct with other minors.

A “Mute R. Kelly” movement began.

Then, Lifetime’s docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly” aired in early January, featuring several women claiming Kelly abused them when they were underage and parents expressing concern about their daughters.

The docuseries prompted Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to call for possible victims in to come forward locally. As pressure and protests outside the singer’s Chicago studio mounted, Kelly’s attorney called the claims absurd.

“Why the women do it, I can’t tell you,” attorney Steve Greenberg said. “But none of them complained when the relationship was over. None of them complained until someone came out and found them.”

But R. Kelly’s estranged brother Carey told CBS 2 in January that he’s had concerns about his brother’s behavior for a long time.

“I just know that he has a problem with control,” Carey said. “I love my brother, but he do have a problem. And if anybody out there love him, they should want to see him get help.”

Unlike Kelly’s child pornography case, in which there was one victim, there are now four. Because three victims are minors, there is no statute of limitations for these alleged crimes in Illinois.