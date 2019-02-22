CHICAGO (CBS)—R. Kelly’s West Side studio was buzzing Friday amidst new sexual abuse charges announced by the Cook County State’s Attorney.

Just days ago, movers started packing up, because R. Kelly is moving out.

Trash bags were seen being tossed into a moving truck on Thursday.

A judge ordered a 9 p.m. curfew at the studio, which came after building code allegations surfaced.

City inspectors said the studio space was being used as a residence and not a commercial studio space—the use the property is zoned for.

Photos inside the studio show what appear to be bedrooms.

Kelly’s attorney said he had to leave because the 9 p.m. curfew stifled his creativity.