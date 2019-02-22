R KELLY CHARGED:10 Counts Criminal Sexual Abuse | Sex With Minors | Avenatti: 'He Will Die In Prison' | History Of R. Kelly Allegations
Filed Under:Chicago, Illinois Cook County, Kim Foxx, R. Kelly, R. Kelly Charges, R. Kelly studio, Robert Kelly

CHICAGO (CBS)—R. Kelly’s West Side studio was buzzing Friday amidst new sexual abuse charges announced by the Cook County State’s Attorney.

Just days ago, movers started packing up, because R. Kelly is moving out.

Trash bags were seen being tossed into a moving truck on Thursday.

A photo shows a bedroom in R. Kelly’s West Side studio. The singer is moving out of the studio this week.

A judge ordered a 9 p.m. curfew at the studio, which came after building code allegations surfaced.

City inspectors said the studio space was being used as a residence and not a commercial studio space—the use the property is zoned for.

Photos inside the studio show what appear to be bedrooms.

Kelly’s attorney said he had to leave because the 9 p.m. curfew stifled his creativity.

 

 

 