CHICAGO (CBS) — Twice in as many days, burglars have stolen loads of high-end cosmetics from bluemercury luxury beauty stores on the North Side.

Early Wednesday, two men dressed in all black used a crowbar to break into the Bluemercury store near Southport and Cornelia in Lakeview.

A worker said the burglars used a garbage can and recycling bin to haul away approximately $15,000 worth of makeup and skincare products.

Early Thursday, two men wearing all black also pried open the door of the Bluemercury at Halsted and Webster in Lincoln Park, and stole beauty products and cosmetics.

Police said, in at least one of the burglaries, the thieves fled the scene in a white or silver pickup truck.