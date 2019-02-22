



Cook County Board President and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle fired a key political adviser because of remarks he posted on social media.

Preckwinkle released a statement Thursday night stating that Scott Cisek was no longer affiliated with her campaign.

“His recent social media post was unconscionable and showed insensitivity to the issue of anti-semitism. It does not reflect my values or the values of my campaign. I apologize to Lori Lightfoot and everyone who was offended by this insensitive comment,” the statement says.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Cisek posted a photo of the Nuremberg Trials to Facebook with a caption that said “Just following orders”.

The post was in response to mayor candidate Lori Lightfoot saying she had followed orders as a young prosecutor when she was reprimanded by a federal judge.

Over the line? Top political advisor for ⁦@toniforchicago⁩, Scott Cisek, posts a picture of nazis and the Nuremberg Trials to reference a story about ⁦@LightfootForChi⁩ being reprimanded by a federal Appeals Court Judge when she was a federal prosecutor. pic.twitter.com/VaSmAEru7O — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) February 21, 2019

Cisek took the post down, and Preckwinkle released her statement about her adviser’s dismissal shortly before midnight Thursday.

Lightfoot released a statement about the incident.

“Politics is a tough business,” she said. “I knew that before I jumped in. But it is disturbing to me that a mayoral candidate’s top adviser believes the genocide of millions of people is a casual enough subject to be used as a joke to settle a political argument. Take note of those that surround the people we expect to lead.”

Cisek’s Twitter account is no longer active as of Friday morning.