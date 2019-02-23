



With @_dannythecook talking about #Cochon555, raising awareness about heritage breed pigs & sustainable & socially responsible farming. pic.twitter.com/1Jynh4fH3I — Suzanne Le Mignot (@SuzanneLeMignot) February 23, 2019

Chef Daniel Espinoza joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about participating in a Chicago-based culinary competition.

Cantina Laredo Chef Espinoza will be competing at Cochon555, a “swine-centric competition” that supports family farmers and raises awareness about heritage-breed pigs.

“It educates a lot of consumers, who say they love pork, to reach out and know about other breeds,” he said.

The event will take place on March 3 at Morgan Manufacturing located at 401 N Morgan St.

Tickets, ranging from $130 to $200, are available online at cochon555.com

The “Pig Trotter Tostada” is one of the dishes Espinoza will be competing with at the event. The recipe is listed below:

Pork Head- 1ea

Pork Trotters- 20ea

Salt- 1pt

Black Pepper- 3oz

Coriander- 3oz

Cloves- 3oz

Cumin- 3oz

Oregano- 1cup by volume

White Onion- 3ea

Garlic- 1pt

Bay Leaf- 6ea

Apple Cider Vinegar- 1qt

Water Enough to cover

Instructions: Cut your onions ½ Combine all your ingredients in a large stock pot. Add water, cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil then down to simmer. Cook meat till completely tender. Once the meat is cooked pull out of pot. Place the meat on a sheet tray to cool.. Reduce liquid by half. Taste the liquid, if it leaves your lips sticky its ready if not reduce some more. Pull all of the meat off of bones (be careful with cartilage). Cut into small dice, set in a bowl. Pour just enough of our reduced liquid on the meat (cool down with a bowl of ice underneath). Mix together. Lay down 3 layers of plastic wrap (24inches ea). Use a pint to scoop the mixture in the center the plastic. Roll into a torchon (cylinder shape). Tie both ends tightly. Store in the freezer.