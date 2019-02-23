CHICAGO (CBS)– Chef Daniel Espinoza joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about participating in a Chicago-based culinary competition.
Cantina Laredo Chef Espinoza will be competing at Cochon555, a “swine-centric competition” that supports family farmers and raises awareness about heritage-breed pigs.
“It educates a lot of consumers, who say they love pork, to reach out and know about other breeds,” he said.
The event will take place on March 3 at Morgan Manufacturing located at 401 N Morgan St.
Tickets, ranging from $130 to $200, are available online at cochon555.com
The “Pig Trotter Tostada” is one of the dishes Espinoza will be competing with at the event. The recipe is listed below:
Pork Head- 1ea
Pork Trotters- 20ea
Salt- 1pt
Black Pepper- 3oz
Coriander- 3oz
Cloves- 3oz
Cumin- 3oz
Oregano- 1cup by volume
White Onion- 3ea
Garlic- 1pt
Bay Leaf- 6ea
Apple Cider Vinegar- 1qt
Water Enough to cover
Instructions: Cut your onions ½ Combine all your ingredients in a large stock pot. Add water, cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil then down to simmer. Cook meat till completely tender. Once the meat is cooked pull out of pot. Place the meat on a sheet tray to cool.. Reduce liquid by half. Taste the liquid, if it leaves your lips sticky its ready if not reduce some more. Pull all of the meat off of bones (be careful with cartilage). Cut into small dice, set in a bowl. Pour just enough of our reduced liquid on the meat (cool down with a bowl of ice underneath). Mix together. Lay down 3 layers of plastic wrap (24inches ea). Use a pint to scoop the mixture in the center the plastic. Roll into a torchon (cylinder shape). Tie both ends tightly. Store in the freezer.