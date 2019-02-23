R KELLY CHARGED:10 Counts Criminal Sexual Abuse | Sex With Minors | Avenatti: 'He Will Die In Prison' | History Of R. Kelly Allegations
Chicago Forecast, chicago rain, Chicago Weather, Chicago wind, thunderstorms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas can expect rain and high winds Saturday and into Sunday.

The Chicago area is under a high wind watch until Sunday evening with gusts as high as 50 miles-per-hour.

Saturday showers and thunderstorms are expected in the evening as temperatures rise to 45 degrees throughout the day. Morning rain and freezing rain is expected for northern areas near the state line.

Sunday morning, Chicago-areas can expect light snow showers with temperatures dropping to the 30s.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s by the end of the week.