



A Downers Grove man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday for supplying a 15-year-old foreign exchange student from Spain with a fatal dose of methadone in 2016.

Francis Emanuele, 38, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide and indecent solicitation of a child – aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

The girl’s host parents found her unresponsive and not breathing in her bed on the evening of May 3, 2016. Police investigators found an oral syringe and a prescription bottle, both with a small amount of a clear liquid, in the girl’s room. Lab tests identified the liquid as methadone. Authorities identified Emanuele as the person who supplied the fatal drug and instructed the girl on how to take it.

The victim was introduced to Emanuele through another foreign exchange student who was living with Emanuele and his family. The investigation also revealed the two had exchanged sexually explicit text messages.

“As a result of Mr. Emanuele’s actions, the promising life of a young girl came to a tragic end at the tender age of fifteen,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “To the family and friends she left behind, I offer my sincerest condolences as they must now continue their lives without the love and friendship they once enjoyed with this young girl.”

Emanuele received 20 years for the drug-induced homicide charge, which will be served at 75 percent. He received four years for the child solicitation charge, which will be served at 50 percent. The charges will be served consecutively.

When he was arrested in 2016, Emanuele was additionally charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, grooming, and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.