



The Grundy County Coroner’s Office released an artist-rendered image of an unidentified cold case murder victim from 1976.

Deputy coroner Brandon Johnson released the illustration from volunteer artist Kim Parkhurst Friday.

The woman’s body was found in a ditch in Grundy County in 1976. She had been shot in the head. She was black, 18 to 23 years old and had a scar on her right hip.

The body was buried after investigators failed to confirm her identity.

Grundy County coroner John Callahan says the cold case has troubled him since he joined the office in 1994. Johnson says a group of psychics recently said the woman may have been from Gary, Indiana.

Investigators exhumed the woman’s remains from the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in December.

They were sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas.

Investigators created a Facebook page called “Grundy County Cold Case,” which has over 1,000 followers.