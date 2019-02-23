CHICAGO (CBS) — R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday, after he was charged in Cook County with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Kelly was indicted on charges of sexually abusing four victims. The charges date back as far as 1998. Illinois has no statute of limitations on child sex abuse charges.

Nine of the counts against Kelly specify the victim was between 13 and 16. One count did not specify any ages. The charges are Class 2 felonies.

The charges identify the victims only by initials, and the dates of the alleged abuse:

H.W. (13-16 years of age), victim of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999;

J.P. (13-16 years of age), victim of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010;

R.L. (13-16 years of age), victim of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001;

L.C. (no age given), victim of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 18, 2003.

Foxx’s office said she would discuss more details of the case after Kelly’s bond hearing.

Following the arrest, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg spoke to the media, slamming the charges.

“I think all the women are lying,” he said. “Unfortunately the State’s Attorney has now succumbed to public pressure, to pressure from grandstanders like Michael Avenatti and Gloria Allred, and brought these charges. Mr. Kelly is strong. He’s got a lot of support, and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges, one by one if it has to be.”

In the one case in which the victim was not identified as a minor, Kelly is accused of forcing sexual contact on the victim by use of force or the threat of force.

After Foxx announced the charges, defense attorney Steve Greenberg said Kelly is a “sacrificial lamb, there is no merit to this.”

In 2009, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl.

Friday’s charges come a day after two women publicly accused Kelly of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington have a photo of them taken in 1995 when they were 16 and 15 years old. They’re posing with LL Cool J, who was performing with R. Kelly at a concert in Baltimore.

“At the after party, Mr. Kelly pointed to us and talked to his security,” Scaff said. “He said to put us on the stage.”

Now 40, Scaff recounted the details of that night during a press conference Thursday afternoon. She says they were offered alcohol and marijuana and were led to a hotel room. They say Kelly entered the room with his genitals exposed and asked both teens to perform sex acts.

“He then had sexual intercourse with me even though I did not have the capacity to consent,” Scaff said.

Meanwhile, Washington hid in the bathroom.