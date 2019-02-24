R KELLY CHARGED:Bond At $1 Million | 10 Counts Criminal Sexual Abuse | DNA Evidence | Avenatti: 'He Will Die In Prison' | History Of Allegations
Chicago (CBS) — High winds topped 50 miles per hour across the region Sunday, with some locations reporting gusts of more than 60 miles per hour.

  • Michigan City Buoy – 64 mph
  • Antioch, IL – 63 mph
  • Gary, IN – 63 mph
  • Wheeling, IL – 62 mph
  • Peru, IL – 60 mph
  • Aurora, IL – 59 mph
  • Valparaiso Airport – 59 mph
  • Morris Airport – 58 mph
  • Grundy, IL – 58 mph
  • Joliet, IL – 58 mph
  • Midway Airport – 56 mph
  • O’Hare Airport – 56 mph
  • DeKalb Airport – 54 mph

The winds overturned several semi trucks and blew the roofs off of buildings.

One tractor trailer rolled over around noon Sunday near Plainfield. Two adults were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

More than 300 flights were canceled out of Chicago’s Midway and O’Hare airports Sunday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the Chicago area.