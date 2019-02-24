Chicago (CBS) — High winds topped 50 miles per hour across the region Sunday, with some locations reporting gusts of more than 60 miles per hour.
- Michigan City Buoy – 64 mph
- Antioch, IL – 63 mph
- Gary, IN – 63 mph
- Wheeling, IL – 62 mph
- Peru, IL – 60 mph
- Aurora, IL – 59 mph
- Valparaiso Airport – 59 mph
- Morris Airport – 58 mph
- Grundy, IL – 58 mph
- Joliet, IL – 58 mph
- Midway Airport – 56 mph
- O’Hare Airport – 56 mph
- DeKalb Airport – 54 mph
The winds overturned several semi trucks and blew the roofs off of buildings.
One tractor trailer rolled over around noon Sunday near Plainfield. Two adults were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
More than 300 flights were canceled out of Chicago’s Midway and O’Hare airports Sunday.
A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the Chicago area.