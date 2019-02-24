



Michigan City Buoy – 64 mph

Antioch, IL – 63 mph

Gary, IN – 63 mph

Wheeling, IL – 62 mph

Peru, IL – 60 mph

Aurora, IL – 59 mph

Valparaiso Airport – 59 mph

Morris Airport – 58 mph

Grundy, IL – 58 mph

Joliet, IL – 58 mph

Midway Airport – 56 mph

O’Hare Airport – 56 mph

DeKalb Airport – 54 mph

High winds topped 50 miles per hour across the region Sunday, with some locations reporting gusts of more than 60 miles per hour.

The winds overturned several semi trucks and blew the roofs off of buildings.

One tractor trailer rolled over around noon Sunday near Plainfield. Two adults were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

More than 300 flights were canceled out of Chicago’s Midway and O’Hare airports Sunday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the Chicago area.