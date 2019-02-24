CHICAGO (CBS)– Bond has been set for four men accused of an armed robbery that led to a high-speed police chase, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Mashawn Barnes, 27, Kevin Jones, 31, Calvert Williams, 29, and Dion Young, 20 appeared in court where Judge Kavita Athanikar set bond at $2 million with 10 percent to apply for all four men.

According to a press release from the Lombard Chief of Police, the four are accused of “breaking into a Lombard apartment, robbing the occupants at gunpoint and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.”

Officials said it is alleged that the two victims entered their apartment and two armed men wearing masked entered before the door closed.

“It is alleged that the men pointed a gun at the back of both the woman’s and her daughter’s heads and ordered the victim to take them to her apartment,” officials said.

It is alleged that the men tied up the woman and another occupant who was found sleeping in the apartment, stole money as well as a handgun and other items before fleeing.

A female victim was able to free herself and call police.

Lombard police attempted to initiate a traffic stop once the offender’s vehicle was located.

According to officials, the offender’s vehicle “accelerated away rapidly” and was later involved in two separate crashes. The men were apprehended shortly after fleeing from the crash on foot.

The four men are expected back in court March 18.